Latest News
  • Delhi: Hottest March day after 7 years at 37.4 degrees

Delhi: Hottest March day after 7 years at 37.4 degrees

Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 18.4 degrees — a degree above normal.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:March 24, 2017 4:43 am

 

delhi weather, hottest day in march, delhi hottest march day, delhi temperature, delhi summers, delhi news, indian express news, india news

Delhi recorded the hottest day of March in seven years on Thursday, as the maximum temperature touched 37.4 degrees Celsius — seven degrees above normal. The city last witnessed the hottest March day on March 22, 2010, when the maximum temperature was recorded at 39.2 degrees.

Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 18.4 degrees — a degree above normal. The first half of March saw uncharacteristically low temperatures, with the maximum temperature reaching the 30 mark only on Monday. According to officials at the India Meteorological Department , Friday will see clear skies.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 37 and 19. On Wednesday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 18.2 and 35.7 respectively.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 24: Latest News