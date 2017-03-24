Delhi: Hottest March day after 7 years at 37.4 degrees

Delhi recorded the hottest day of March in seven years on Thursday, as the maximum temperature touched 37.4 degrees Celsius — seven degrees above normal. The city last witnessed the hottest March day on March 22, 2010, when the maximum temperature was recorded at 39.2 degrees.

Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 18.4 degrees — a degree above normal. The first half of March saw uncharacteristically low temperatures, with the maximum temperature reaching the 30 mark only on Monday. According to officials at the India Meteorological Department , Friday will see clear skies.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 37 and 19. On Wednesday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 18.2 and 35.7 respectively.

