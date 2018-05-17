Delhi High Court pulls up police over homeless woman killing

The oral observation was made during the hearing of a case the court had initiated on its own following news reports on the recovery of a woman’s body from near Shanti Van two days ago. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) The oral observation was made during the hearing of a case the court had initiated on its own following news reports on the recovery of a woman’s body from near Shanti Van two days ago. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

The Delhi High Court Wednesday pulled up the city police for non-functional CCTV cameras at prime locations in the city. The court said that there were messages on the social media about miscreants carrying out thefts and robberies at traffic signals.

“Had you done this in time (installing CCTV cameras at prime locations), your work would have been lessened, and Delhi would not have been called the ‘dash capital’ of the country,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said.

The bench also pulled up police for its practice of waiting 72 hours, as per the standing order of the Police Commissioner, before carrying out post-mortem in cases of unidentified bodies.

The bench said the agency’s decision to wait for 72 hours would have led to loss of valuable medical and forensic evidence. It directed the police to forthwith carry out the autopsy and file a status report before the next hearing, May 31.

It ordered that the body should not be cremated without the post-mortem examination, and all necessary evidence be collected. The bench also directed the police to preserve DNA samples of the dead that would help in identification.

