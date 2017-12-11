Delhi High Court asks Delhi govt to ensure admission to children in schools

The court was hearing a PIL alleging denial of admission to children of Kapashera area here by the government schools. The court was hearing a PIL alleging denial of admission to children of Kapashera area here by the government schools.

The Delhi High Court today asked the AAP government to ensure that steps are taken for enrolment of children in government schools in the Kapashera area of southwest Delhi. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the government to minimise the possibility of kids of age group of 6-14 years being left out and to organise camps for this purpose.

The court, which listed the matter for January 23, said that children with disabilities upto the age of 18 years be also targeted for admissions in government schools. The court was hearing a PIL alleging denial of admission to children of Kapashera area here by the government schools.

“The Delhi government schools have kept them out on the ground of non-production of residence proof, original transfer certificate and report cards. Some other reasons were, not having a bank account and age-related problems. Another lame excuse was that the last date of admission was 31st of July,” the plea has claimed.

The plea, filed by the parents of a group of 35 aggrieved students, through advocate Ashok Agarwal claimed that the children in the 6-14 years age group have been denied admission by Delhi Government schools near their residence in utter violation of the provisions of Right of Children to free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel claimed that nothing was being done by the government and if the needful is done, a large number of children will be benefited. Delhi government’s counsel Naushad Ahmad Khan told the bench it was always ready to provide education to children.

The PIL has sought a direction to the government to forthwith grant admission to students in neighbourhood Delhi Government Schools in age appropriate class.

