Delhi HC wants waste management draft in 2 weeks

The Delhi High Court has directed the 17-member committee, constituted for the formation and implementation of a long-term action plan regarding waste management, to consult with the MCDs and submit within two weeks the draft bylaws for the court’s approval.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar passed the direction while hearing the PIL filed by Advocate Arpit Bhargava for preventing the spread of vector-borne diseases. Once the bylaws, in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, are in place, various measures, including penalties for non-segregation of waste and increase in the fine amount for littering, can be implemented.

The three municipal corporations Wednesday submitted a status report stating that as per the court’s directions, the three commissioners, along with officials, reached a consensus on several issues, including cleaning the dhalaos/receptacles daily and ensuring that at one point in the day there is zero garbage.

The report said the sanitation staff were instructed to fix the timing for dumping garbage. The timing could be fixed by consulting stakeholders and considering local conditions, it said.

“A mechanism is being put in place as a pilot project by selecting two dhalaos from each zone, which would later be reviewed and expanded to other areas,” the report said, adding, “Massive public awareness programmes should be carried out.” It said the attendance of safai karamcharis would be recorded on Aadhaar-based biometric machines thrice a day at designated sites. Special inspection team of vigilance department would carry random checking fortnightly, it said.

Regarding desilting of drains, the report said, the corporations had identified “vulnerable points”, which were prone to waterlogging and were provided with portable pumpsets.

