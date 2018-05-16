Delhi HC seeks Centre’s reply on PIL against municipal solid waste rules 2016

While passing the order, the court asked the petitioner society, Sach, as to what was wrong with the public segregating the waste they generate as it was being done all over the world. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) While passing the order, the court asked the petitioner society, Sach, as to what was wrong with the public segregating the waste they generate as it was being done all over the world. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre on a PIL which has challenged the municipal solid waste rules to the extent they hold individuals and not local bodies liable for non-segregation of garbage at source. While passing the order, the court asked the petitioner society, Sach, as to what was wrong with the public segregating the waste they generate as it was being done all over the world.

“It should be a duty. It is high time citizens do their duty. In our country, people only have rights and no duties,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said. It issued notices to the ministries of Environment and Urban Development and sought their stand on the plea by September 24. The court also appointed Sunita Narain, director of Centre for Science and Environment, as an amicus curiae to assist it in the matter.

The petition has claimed that under the Municipal Solid Waste Rules of 2000 the responsibility of segregation of garbage was with the municipal bodies or state instrumentalities. However, under the latest rules of 2016, the responsibility has shifted to individuals and the local authorities have been exempted from liability for non-implementation of the provisions, the plea said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App