Delhi HC pulls up DDA, woman’s four-decade wait for shop ends

The Delhi High Court ended a 75-year-old woman’s four-decade wait for an alternative shop in lieu of the one demolished during the Emergency, and directed the Delhi Development Authority to allot the same. Stating that the DDA took an unreasonable stand and did not empathise with the family’s situation, Justice Prathiba M Singh imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 for causing enormous mental agony and harassment to the woman.

It noted that others who had shops at the cycle market in Chandni Chowk’s Esplanade Road had been allotted alternative shops, except the woman.

“The DDA has, in fact, committed contempt of orders of this court…,” it said. During the Emergency, between 1975 and 1977, several shops on Esplanade Road were demolished, and shop number 57 was allotted to the widow’s husband; while alternative shops were offered by the DDA to owners of other shops.

After his death, the shop went to one of his sons who also died during the pendency of the suit, while the DDA was involved in various technical objections and internal policies.

The court lamented that the case aptly exemplifies the fate of a common citizen who has to deal with public authorities.

“The plaintiff is entitled, as a matter of right, to an alternative allotment. It was for no fault of the plaintiff that the shop was demolished. The allotment of the alternative plot/shop has been delayed for more than four decades,” the court said.

It observed that the DDA’s conduct of not replying to any of the representations of the family was “unacceptable” and there was no reason why the family should not be allotted the shop at Jhandewalan cycle market.

