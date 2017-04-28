Delhi HC asks lawyers to remove encroachments near Rohini court

Delhi HC has asked lawyers to remove encroachments near the Rohini district courts complex. (File Photo) Delhi HC has asked lawyers to remove encroachments near the Rohini district courts complex. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked lawyers to remove encroachments near the Rohini district courts complex in New Delhi to ensure that public movement is not impeded. “You (lawyers) have to set an example for other people. You cannot break the law. Free movement of the emergency vehicles and people has to be ensured near the court complex,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Anu Malhotra said. The public movement cannot impeded under any circumstance, it said.

The court should be informed with regard to the sanctions granted by the authorities for such construction which have been objected to in this petition, the judges said. The law should be strictly complied with, they observed while asking the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to file a status report on allotment of land. The court fixed the matter for further hearing on July 24.

It was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Sudhir Vats who said some lawyers have built temporary structures between the court complex and Rohini Forensic Laboratory causing hindrance to public movement.

