Delhi govt to promote wrestling with help of Akharas

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: November 24, 2017 8:42 pm
The Delhi government said today it would prepare a policy to give a boost to wrestling in the national capital with the help of existing ‘Akharas’.
The assertion came after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with the representatives of various
city’s Akharas (wrestling rings)
“I had a discussion with the representatives of various Akharas. To promote wrestling (Khusti), the government is
formulating a policy,” the deputy chief minister tweeted.
Sisodia also said that Delhi’s wrestling rings had a glorious history as wrestlers from city’s Akharas brought
laurels to the country from across the world.
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App