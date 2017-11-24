Top Stories
  • Delhi govt to promote wrestling with help of Akharas

Delhi govt to promote wrestling with help of Akharas

The assertion came after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with the representatives of various city's Akharas (wrestling rings)

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: November 24, 2017 8:42 pm
Delhi wrestling, delhi government for wrestling, manish sisodia, akaharas for wrestling, delhi news, indian express news “I had a discussion with the representatives of various Akharas. To promote wrestling (Khusti), the government is formulating a policy,” the deputy chief minister tweeted.
Top News

The Delhi government said today it would prepare a policy to give a boost to wrestling in the national capital with the help of existing ‘Akharas’.

The assertion came after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with the representatives of various
city’s Akharas (wrestling rings)

“I had a discussion with the representatives of various Akharas. To promote wrestling (Khusti), the government is
formulating a policy,” the deputy chief minister tweeted.

Sisodia also said that Delhi’s wrestling rings had a glorious history as wrestlers from city’s Akharas brought
laurels to the country from across the world.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 24: Latest News