Delhi govt to promote wrestling with help of Akharas

The Delhi government said today it would prepare a policy to give a boost to wrestling in the national capital with the help of existing ‘Akharas’.

The assertion came after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with the representatives of various

city’s Akharas (wrestling rings)

“I had a discussion with the representatives of various Akharas. To promote wrestling (Khusti), the government is

formulating a policy,” the deputy chief minister tweeted.

Sisodia also said that Delhi’s wrestling rings had a glorious history as wrestlers from city’s Akharas brought

laurels to the country from across the world.

