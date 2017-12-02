Newborn declared dead: Delhi govt orders probe as Union Minister calls for action

Union Health Minister J P Nadda also condemned the incident and pressed for action. Union Health Minister J P Nadda also condemned the incident and pressed for action.

Hours after the alleged medical negligence was reported at Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, the Delhi government ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed the hospital to submit a preliminary report within 72 hours. The Delhi Police said it has registered a case of attempt to commit culpable homicide against the hospital. The Delhi Medical Council, the statutory body that investigates cases of medical negligence in the capital, Friday said it will be examining the case.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda also condemned the incident and pressed for action. “Very unfortunate incident, have asked the Delhi government to look into the matter and take necessary action. I appeal to the states to adopt the Clinical Establishments Act so that regulatory authorities are operative and can see working and functioning of private institutions.”

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “The negligence has been brought to my notice… The hospital declaring dead one of the live twins… An inquiry regarding the incident has been ordered. A preliminary report is to be submitted within 72 hours, and a final report within a week.” “Based on the media reports where a newborn baby was declared dead along with his stillborn twin, and handed over to his parents at Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh, Medical Council took cognizance of the case and suo moto decided to examine it,” Dr Girish Tyagi, Registrar of the Delhi Medical Council, said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan said, “On November 30, a call was received at police station Shalimar Bagh. Related enquiries revealed that Ms Varsha, wife of Ashish, was referred to Max Hospital from a nursing home in Paschim Vihar on account of possibility of premature delivery. The doctors told the family that she is serious and chances of survival of the twins are slim… On the way to the crematorium, the male child was seen moving his limbs… This was followed by uproar by the aggrieved party and they gathered outside Max Hospital. We are sending papers to the Delhi Medical Council and Medical Council of India, and registering a case under Section 308 of the IPC.”

