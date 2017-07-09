Delhi govt makes 52 surgeries free at private hospitals in NCR

Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia at the launch of the scheme, Saturday. Amit Mehra Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia at the launch of the scheme, Saturday. Amit Mehra

The Delhi government Saturday launched a free surgery scheme for residents of the capital. Under the new scheme, the government would facilitate 52 specified surgeries free of cost at private hospitals in NCR. Though the scheme is meant for patients from all income groups, those who are allotted a date of surgery after 30 days of diagnosis at one of the 24 specified government hospitals in the city will be able to avail the scheme.

“We want to ensure that people, irrespective of their economic status, get best health and education facilities and this is a step in that direction. Health services are so expensive that if anyone suffers from any ailment, the biggest worry for the family is not the health of the patient but where the money would come from. But now there is no need to worry as the Delhi government would ensure that the patient gets best treatment free of cost,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

The 52 specified surgeries include heart bypass, cataract surgery and 17 types of kidney operations. Patients can avail the services at private hospitals in Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad. Besides Aadhaar cards, patients can submit voter ID or driving licence as proof of address to avail the services.

