Delhi govt tells agencies to restore roads dug by them within a month

The Delhi government has directed the agencies responsible for sewage and supplies of water and power to take up restoration of roads dug by them within a month to avoid penalty. Speaking to reporters, Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain said, “The decision has been pre-approved by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Now any agency, be it Delhi Jal Board or those dealing with power or sewage, that cuts roads has to restore within a deadline of one month. Road cutting and restoration – both should happen together.”

“Till now the process was like this – for example, in Saraswati Vihar E Block – installation of water line cost Rs 40 lakh – and cost for restoration work Rs 1.65 crore was given to MCD. After two years the civic body restored the roads. Entire colony was in trouble. Restoration would have cost nearly Rs 20 lakh only,” Jain said.

Now the agency themselves will do it which will also reduce the cost and time, he said, terming the decision as a major reform to avoid chaos and pollution. “If any agency fails to meet the deadline for restoration works, there will be penalty,” he said.

