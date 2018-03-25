Delhi: A 17-yr-old girl’s suicide note- These people won’t let me live

The girl’s family has alleged that a youth in their locality had been pressuring her to marry him, and harassing her for the past one year. (Representational Image) The girl’s family has alleged that a youth in their locality had been pressuring her to marry him, and harassing her for the past one year. (Representational Image)

A 17-year-old Class XII student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at home in Alipur on Friday morning, police said. In a purported suicide note found near the body, the girl alleged harassment by a boy in the neighbourhood. The note reads, “I have not done anything wrong but these people from Delhi will not let me live.”

The girl, who hailed from Bihar, had moved to Alipur’s Bakhtawarpur village a decade ago. Her father is a labourer, while the mother works in a local gas and chulah store.

The girl’s family has alleged that a youth in their locality had been pressuring her to marry him, and harassing her for the past one year. After her mother left for work on Saturday morning, the girl locked herself inside the house and hanged herself from the ceiling fan, police said. Later, her father found neighbours gathered around the house, following which they broke open the door and found her body. “The girl’s post-mortem was completed and the body was handed over to the family for final rites,” said a police officer.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said a case has been registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and Section 12 of the POCSO Act at Alipur police station. “We have identified the accused as a 20-year-old man from the neighbourhood. Efforts are on to arrest him,” Gupta said.

Police said another trigger behind the suicide could be pressure being mounted on the family to vacate their house, where they were staying for four months. Maintaining that they had confronted the boy’s family days before the suicide, the girl’s family claimed, “The boy comes from an influential background and they had mounted pressure on our landlord to make us vacate the house.”

The landlord, however, said, “The boy’s family did not put any pressure on me. I got to know about this case today. I decided to evict them as they had not been paying the Rs 1,400 monthly rent for two months.” The accused’s mother said, “We belong to this village, we are the original residents and our grandfathers live here. They are outsiders and always create problems. No pressure was mounted on the family.”

With the doors of the girl’s house shut, the family wondered where they would stay after her last rites. “My daughter killed herself to ensure we would not be homeless,” the mother said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App