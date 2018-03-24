Delhi: Gang kingpin’s cousin held after exchange of fire

Police said the arrested gang members, including Asif, have been extorting money from businessmen based in the Trans-Yamuna region. (Representational) Police said the arrested gang members, including Asif, have been extorting money from businessmen based in the Trans-Yamuna region. (Representational)

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a gangster involved in abduction, kidnapping for ransom, and MCOCA-related cases. According to police, Asif, who was arrested after a brief exchange of fire, is associated with the Trans-Yamuna criminal gangs and is the cousin of Irfan alias Chhainu, a gang leader.

The Chhainu gang has been locked in a fierce fight in northeast Delhi with the Nasir gang. Police said Asif is the sixth arrest in the case, after a series of crackdowns against gang members.

Asif, who has evaded arrest since 2009, was arrested from Tahirpur Thursday night. His arrest came following an exchange of fire between him and a special cell team of Southern Range, led by inspector Shiv Kumar under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh. A pistol and four live rounds of ammunition were recovered, along with a stolen motorcycle, police said. “Asif was one of the financiers and had been raising money through ransom. He used to procure weapons for the gang as well,” police said.

