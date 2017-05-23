Delhi: ‘Eyes and ears’ man helps police crack murder case

In less than 12 hours, Delhi Police claimed to have solved a murder case with the help of a man, who is part its Eyes And Ears Scheme, in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area. Delhi Police launched the scheme in 2008, as per which help from vendors, guards, parking attendants, TSR drivers and others are sought to keep a watch and share information about “suspicious-looking people” with the local police.

Police said when they were trying to figure out how Sanjay, a security guard, was killed, Monu, another guard in the area, gave them leads about the murder under the Eyes and Ears Scheme. Police Monday said the deceased allegedly had got into a scuffle with one Heera and Rakesh alias Baku. “Baku said he was acting as a mediator between the two when Sanjay suddenly got agitated and beat him up. In turn, Baku called his friend Salman Ansari and stabbed Sanjay to death. Both the accused, Ansari and Baku, have been arrested,” said police.

