Delhi encounter: Owner of Chattarpur farmhouse booked

Forensic experts at the farmhouse, Sunday.

Hours after four alleged criminals were killed in south Delhi’s Chattarpur, Delhi Police have booked the owner of a farmhouse in the area. According to police, one of Delhi’s most-wanted men, Rajesh Bharti, frequented the farmhouse. Bharti was among the men killed in the encounter.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said they have registered an FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) based on a statement by a Special Cell officer. “We have also added IPC Section 212 (harbouring offender) against the owner. Raids are on to nab him,” the DCP said.

Police sources claimed the owner, a real-estate businessman, made deals in disputed property cases and was in touch with the gang to show his supremacy in the area. “We visited the farmhouse and found two weapons — a rifle and a country-made pistol. We are verifying legal documents and have recorded statements of guards at the farmhouse. They said Bharti and his associates used to visit the house,” said a senior officer.

Police are also probing the role of Bharti’s gang in connection with the attack on orthopaedic surgeon Dr Hans Nagar in April. Meanwhile, Delhi Police Sunday sent a report in connection with the incident to the NHRC, district magistrate and sub-divisional magistrate.

Forensic experts from Rohini also visited the crime scene to lift evidence. While experts were at the site on Saturday, police said the sudden change in weather “halted their operations”. “We had collected a bulk of the evidence on Saturday. We returned today as this is a big case for us. We have not seen such a shootout in Delhi in the recent past… it is important that we collect and document all the evidence,” said a forensic expert.

For two hours, the five-member FSL team swept the floor with their feet and poked sticks through shrubs bordering the premises — before one of them found an empty cartridge. “It is difficult to spot cartridges due to their colour,” said an expert.

Injured cops recovering

The eight injured Delhi Police Special Cell personnel — seven admitted at AIIMS Trauma Centre and one at Fortis Vasant Kunj Hospital — are recovering. While AIIMS officials refused to comment, a Fortis spokesperson said, “The officer had a fracture in his left hand, and one bullet stuck in his right wrist. The bullets were removed and the patient is fine.”

