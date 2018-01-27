Delhi: Elderly woman found with throat slit at home

Grover told police that the almirah was forced open and gold ornaments and some cash were missing. (Representative Image) Grover told police that the almirah was forced open and gold ornaments and some cash were missing. (Representative Image)

An elderly woman was found with her throat slit inside her house in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Friday. While police are yet to make an arrest, they have accessed CCTV footage which shows a youth loitering around the house a few hours before the incident.

“The woman, Raj Rani, lived alone. She has two sons and a daughter who also live in the locality. We have recovered footage from CCTV cameras in the area and are looking into possible suspects, including the youth,” a senior police officer said.

Police said a post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday. Police are also questioning neighbours and her family members in connection with the incident. According to police, the woman’s son, Lakshay Grover, found the body. “He went to his mother’s house in the afternoon and found it ransacked. He found his mother lying in a pool of blood in one of the rooms, following which he made a PCR call,” the officer said.

Grover told police that the almirah was forced open and gold ornaments and some cash were missing. Police suspect the accused posed as a plumber to gain access to the house a few days before the murder to conduct a recce. “We are not ruling out other reasons for the murder. We believe the suspect knew that the woman lived alone. She must have resisted the robbery attempt because of which she was murdered,” the officer said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App