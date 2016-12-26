Delhi: Dense fog and icy winds bring mercury down to season’s lowest

The maximum temperature on Sunday dropped to 15.4 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal. Oinam Anand The maximum temperature on Sunday dropped to 15.4 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal. Oinam Anand

Dense, unusual fog and icy winds made Sunday the coldest day of the season so far as the maximum temperature dropped to 15.4 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal. This was 9 degrees less than the maximum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius recorded on Saturday. Such a huge drop in temperature in just 24 hours is very unusual, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was 11.4 degrees, three degrees above normal. According to the weatherman, the difference between the minimum and maximum temperature was only 4 degrees, as the dense layer of fog did not lift throughout the day and the sun barely shone. Monday promises to be warmer.

“A layer of fog covered the city throughout the day with the most intense spell seen between 9.30 am and 11.30am, which is an unusual timing. The day temperature fell by 10 degrees within 24 hours. The fog persisted despite relatively strong winds of speed of 7-12kmph,” said a senior IMD official.

A western disturbance, which brought snow to Himachal Pradesh, was responsible for the change in wind direction and sudden chill. Eighty Delhi-bound trains were delayed by several hours due to the fog. Twenty-three others had to be rescheduled. Services at the airport were not affected.