Delhi: Couple held for duping people of Rs 6 lakh

A 44-year-old man and his wife have been arrested for allegedly duping over 25 people of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of getting them jobs overseas, police said Sunday.

Police said they received a complaint from a man who alleged that he had paid the couple Rs 20,000 after he got an email from their fake company — Job Mantra. The mail had assured him that he will be given a job either in Singapore or in Dubai within three months, police said.

“During investigation, police received 25 similar complaints against the husband, Arun Kumar, and his wife. Their accomplice is still at large,” DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere said.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused at Subhash Nagar police station under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC. Explaining their modus operandi, police said the trio got their company registered with the government and took people into confidence by approaching them via phone and emails.

“The couple and their accomplice have floated different companies over the years and duped people,” Dumbere added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now