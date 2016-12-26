Delhi constable faces action for talking to wife on phone

A Delhi Police constable posted with central Delhi’s Kamla Market police station faced departmental action after he was found talking on his phone during a security arrangement for the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at Rajghat.

DCP (central district) M S Randhawa confirmed that departmental action was taken against the constable and he was sent to district lines after he was found talking on the phone with his wife. A department inquiry has been initiated against him.

Sources said additional DCP Anto Alphonse, who was in-charge of the security arrangements on December 17, ordered the inquiry. “All police personnel from central district were called at 7 am as the President of Tajikistan was supposed to come at 10.30 am,” police sources said.

The constable, Kanwar Pal, was also posted near Rajghat, and at 9.15 am, Alphonse spotted Pal talking on the phone. “We immediately stopped him. Pal was sent to district lines for dereliction of duty,” police sources said.

Data provided by Delhi Police last year showed that at least 18 policemen have come under the vigilance department’s scanner every week for alleged involvement in corrupt practices. Records show that around 850 departmental inquiries have been initiated so far this year.