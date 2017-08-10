Delhi Confidential: Warm Gesture

Ninety-three freedom fighters received a kettle with a personal message from President Ram Nath Kovind. Ninety-three freedom fighters received a kettle with a personal message from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Warm Gesture

PRESIDENT RAMNATH Kovind gifted electric kettles to freedom fighters at an ‘At Home’ reception for freedom fighters on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement on Wednesday. Ninety-three freedom fighters received a kettle with a personal message from the President. “I extend warm greetings to you on the 75th Anniversary of the Quit India Movement. The nation is proud of our freedom fighters and salutes them. This small token is our people’s appreciation of your successful struggle against colonialism. I wish you happiness, good health and a long life,” the message said.

Making A Point

DEPUTY SPEAKER in the Lok Sabha and AIADMK MP M Thambi Durai wanted to prove a point on Wednesday. During the special debate on Quit India movement, he started his speech in Tamil. When Speaker Sumitra Mahajan alerted him that he had not given a notice for speaking in Tamil, he questioned why he should take permission to speak in his mother tongue. “I cannot get simultaneous translation of my language. When others speak, I have to listen to that only in Hindi or English,” he said. His complaint seemed to have hit the right note. The Speaker expressed hope that new technology would be installed within five years and every MP could listen to the speeches in their own languages.

A Bit Left

FOR AROUND a fortnight, JDU general secretary K C Tyagi has been at the forefront in defending his party’s revived alliance with the BJP. But old habits die hard. His residential office in South Avenue is adorned with quotes from Left intellectuals and writers. Tyagi defends them, saying these were young days passions. “Who has not some Left leaning in him or her when one is young,” he says. The JDU leader also points to photos of freedom fighters Chandrasekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh in his office room, whose role have been highlighted for quite some time by the BJP, evoking a charge from the Opposition that the ruling party is trying to appropriate their legacy.

