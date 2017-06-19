Delhi Confidential: Step Apart

Singh had to seek consultation from AIIMS doctors. Singh had to seek consultation from AIIMS doctors.

Step Apart

JUGGLING WITH the task of exploring the possibility of consensus over Presidential elections with Opposition parties and trying to untangle the web behind the violence in Gorkha-dominated regions of West Bengal, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is walking a tightrope these days. But on Sunday the minister was in for a minor setback: he twisted his ankle during his morning walk. Singh had to seek consultation from AIIMS doctors.

Missing in action

JD(U) LEADER Sharad Yadav, who was among the initiators for the move to field a joint Opposition candidate for the presidential polls, is missing in action while the issue has gained momentum. Yadav left for Guwahati on a parliamentary committee tour soon after a meeting of the panel of Opposition parties to strategise Presidential polls on Wednesday. Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu have reached out to a number of Opposition leaders over the past three days on the Presidential poll issue but, Yadav, who was formerly NDA convener, is yet to meet anybody from the government.

Under The Shadow

HAVING REGISTERED a massive growth in circulation since the Narendra Modi government was formed, RSS-affiliated weeklies Panchjanya and Organiser recently launched a “membership campaign”. Their editors Hitesh Shankar and Prafulla Ketkar met various leaders, politicians and gifted them copies of the journals. Of late, these journals, though published by RSS-affiliated unit Bharat Prakashan (Delhi) Ltd, have tried to portray their “independent” existence and not as RSS “mouthpieces”. During their visits, however, Shankar and Ketkar were often accompanied by RSS leaders, including RSS’s Delhi Prant Sanghchalak Kulbhushan Ahuja.

Naming Them

TO ADDRESS issues of complaints from travelling passengers, who take to the social media to vent their anguish, the Railways has decided to publish the name and other details of train supervisors for all classes on its website. This, officials hope, would not just provide a point of contact for passengers during journey, but also address complaints on the spot.

