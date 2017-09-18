Delhi Confidential: More Interactions

More Interactions

AFTER HIS interaction with students at the University of California and an outing in Los Angeles, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will move to Washington DC and New York for the last leg of his US visit next week. And organisers Milind Deora and Sam Pitroda have lined up closed-door interaction with conservative as well as liberal think-tanks like Centre for American Progress and American Foreign Policy Council on Monday in the US capital. Rahul will also have an interaction with student groups at the Princeton University. Deora was the brain behind his Berkeley interaction. And before wrapping up his visit and heading back home, he will attend a reception hosted by the US chapter of the Indian National Overseas Congress at Marriott Marquis hotel at Times Square on Wednesday.

Telangana Outing

NOT ONE to hesitate from responding to calls for public engagements from his party’s state units, Home Minister Rajnath Singh was in Nizamabad on Sunday — at the request of the BJP’s Telangana unit — to commemorate the integration of the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. There were larger-than-life size cut-outs of Singh and his junior Minister Gangaram Ahir — of the same size. While Singh used a smattering of Telugu to break ice with the audience at the start of the speech, Ahir, who hails from neighbouring Maharashtra, did not attempt Telugu. The junior Home Minister, who was at the venue in advance, got a lift back to Delhi from his senior minister.

Film Time

THERE IS a race among paramilitary forces these days to release their own films. After an ITBP film on the force recently registered 2.5 million views on various social media platforms in the first four days of its release, chiefs of all other paramilitary forces have ordered for films to be made on their respective forces. The first among these could be films on NSG and CISF. The decisions, sources said, are also guided by the fact that any DG who gets a film made could actually be immortalised as such films are made once in decades.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App