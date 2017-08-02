Delhi Confidential: Geometry Of Elections

Geometry Of Elections

Elections are all about arithmetic, as is well known. But algebra? Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the Opposition’s candidate for the Vice-President post, feels it is just as important. “I know the (electoral) arithmetic is against us, but the algebra of values is on our side,” the grandson of the most famous Gandhi told Biju Janata Dal MPs at a breakfast meeting at the residence of Bhartruhari Mahtab on Tuesday.

Off To Meet Online

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad is more of an old-school politician who believes in interacting directly with the people or the media. Although he is on Twitter, he rarely tweets, unlike many social media-savvy colleagues and contemporaries. One gets to hear that the social media department of the Congress is now urging Azad to tweet more, and dedicate some time to social media posts. Azad realises the reach and impact of social media and has reluctantly agreed to become more visible online.

Selfie, No Groufie

The inauguration of Parliament Annexe extension building, with new committee rooms, chambers and an auditorium, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, with the Lok Sabha Speaker and other ministers in tow. It did not go unnoticed that the inauguration was done without even formally informing the Vice-President, who is the chairman of Rajya Sabha, or any MPs in the Upper House, let alone the Opposition, as is normal courtesy or procedure. The foundation stone of this extension building was laid in May 2009 by Vice-President Hamid Ansari and then Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee. The construction started in May 2011 and was completed in December 2016. The Opposition raised the issue in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said the Chairman should have been invited.

