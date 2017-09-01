Delhi: City records 59 mm rain, waterlogging in several areas brings traffic to a halt

A waterlogged road in Sangam Vihar, Thursday afternoon. Oinam Anand A waterlogged road in Sangam Vihar, Thursday afternoon. Oinam Anand

Heavy rain lashed Delhi, bringing the temperature down but also bringing familiar problems of waterlogging and traffic congestion. As per the Safdarjung observatory — considered to be the official measure of rainfall for the city — Delhi received 59 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Last year too, the city received 63.1 mm rainfall on August 31 — one of the highest of the season.

On Thursday, areas under Lodhi Road, Palam, Ayanagar and Ridge received 42.6 mm, 23.8 mm, 35.3 mm and 22.6 mm rain respectively between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The rain prompted a drop in mercury, with the maximum temperature recorded at 32.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, while the minimum was 26.6 degrees, normal for this time of the year. The humidity level oscillated between 100 and 76 per cent.

The Met office has forecast light to moderate rain at several places, and heavy rain at isolated places for Friday. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 32 and 25 degrees respectively,” the weatherman said. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.5 degrees, while the minimum was 27.6.

A series of traffic snarls and waterlogging were reported in the capital. A bus broke down at the Rajnagar flyover causing a massive traffic jam. “I was stuck in the traffic jam for almost three hours. This is the carriageway towards Safdarjung. Half the traffic snarls in the capital seem to be caused by old DTC buses breaking down at the slightest hint of rain,” said Vinay Kumar, a resident of Hauz Khas.

At the Pul Prahladpur Underpass in south Delhi, connecting the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road to the Mathura Road at Badarpur, waterlogging brought movement of traffic to a halt. “There was almost waist-deep water. A couple of cars got stuck in the water. There is no cut there to reverse, as a result, no one could move,” said Manoj Sharma, a resident of Alaknanda.

Traffic officials said they deputed several traffic policemen at Pul Prahladpur and Rajnagar respectively. “We were prepared for traffic jams but due to waterlogging, we did face some difficulty in managing the situation. It took us more than 30 minutes to clear the traffic,” said Vijay Singh, DCP Traffic, Southern Range.

