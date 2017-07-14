Delhi BJP MLA demands NGT to ban city’s hookah bars

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday alleged that hookah bars in the city were “ruining” the youths of Delhi by turning them into “drug addicts” and sought immediate action from the National Green Tribunal against them. In a statement, the legislator said that he has written to the NGT Chairperson, alleging these hookah bars are “ruining” the youths of Delhi by turning them as “drug addicts”.

“Despite launch of a campaign in the country to contain use of tobacco and ban hookah bars, most hookah bars in Delhi are running on restaurant licenses illegally and selling products that are harmful for youth,” the statement stated. Attacking the Delhi government, Sirsa said though Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claims to be against drugs, ground reality is different.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App