Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari meets Rajnath over SSC paper leak

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Sunday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in support of a CBI enquiry into the alleged SSC paper leak. Tiwari, who led a delegation of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants, urged the home minister to look into the allegations of irregularities and mass cheating in the Combined Graduate Level-Test Tier II examination held in February.

The home minister assured the delegation that the government would not allow any injustice and order an appropriate inquiry in the matter, said a statement issued by the Delhi BJP unit.

A large number of aspirants of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) are on a week-long dharna near the Commission’s office at CGO Complex, demanding CBI probe into the alleged paper leak in Combined Graduate Level test held from February 17-21. Later, the delegation met SSC chairman Ashim Khurana.

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi also met the SSC aspirants and appealed them to defer their agitation.

