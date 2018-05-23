Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Delhi: At Rohini Jail, a murder over Rooh Afza

An inmate lodged at Rohini Jail was murdered by a fellow inmate for not offering him Rooh Afza, police said. The victim, Pawan (22), was punched in the stomach and strangled by an undertrial.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2018 1:58:28 pm
DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said, "An undertrial inmate, Kishan, strangled the victim."

An inmate lodged at Rohini Jail was murdered by a fellow inmate for not offering him Rooh Afza, police said. The victim, Pawan (22), was punched in the stomach and strangled by an undertrial. DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said, “An undertrial inmate, Kishan, strangled the victim.”

The accused is facing trial in a murder case and has been incarcerated since 2013, police said. Pawan had been lodged at the jail after he was convicted in a theft case.

Local police have so far not found any negligence on the part of jail officials. Pawan’s elder brother, Vishnu, however, asked if officials had acted in time when the fight broke out.

