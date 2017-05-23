Delhi: At 29.4°C, city sees lowest maximum temperature in May in seven years

Many trees were uprooted near the Delhi HC in heavy rain, Monday. Praveen Khanna Many trees were uprooted near the Delhi HC in heavy rain, Monday. Praveen Khanna

Delhi saw a pleasant day on Monday, as the maximum temperature dropped eleven degrees below normal, at 29.4 degrees Celsius. This was the lowest maximum temperature in seven years in May. The minimum was recorded as 21.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal. The city saw 17.8 mm of rainfall between Sunday night and Monday evening, ending a long dry period where the rainfall deficit is over 50 per cent this summer so far.

According to India Meteorological Department officials, the weather is expected to be pleasant till Friday and the rain was brought by a western disturbance, the effect of which is ongoing. The relief might be shortlived as the maximum temperature is expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius again over the weekend.

Met department officials said Tuesday is expected to see a thunderstorms and light rain in some areas of the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be between 34 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius.

