Delhi: ASI’s son beaten up in Matiala

A 27-year-old man was beaten up with a baseball bat by two men, who he had confronted as he thought they had stolen the music system from his car, in southwest Delhi’s Matiala village.

The victim, Ajay Solanki, is being treated for a fractured shoulder and has received 13 stitches on his head at the World Brain Center Hospital after he was found lying unconscious on the road on February 27.

Solanki’s father Surender Singh, an assistant sub-inspector at PTC Jharoda Kalan, said, “I am not saying my son is not at fault but those two men beat him mercilessly.” On March 3, a case was registered under Section 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC at Bindapur police station. Police said they are yet to make any arrest.