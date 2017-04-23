Delhi: Anti-terror unit faces severe staff crunch

The Special Cell — the anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police — has been facing a staff crunch as many of its senior officers have been sent on deputation or transferred to other units. Now, the recent retirement of a Joint Commissioner of Police-level officer has left the unit without a head. While the post has been given to an officer, he too is retiring in a month.

All the DCPs report to the joint commissioner, who works under a Special Commissioner of Police-rank officer. Incidentally, the post of Special Commis- sioner is also being held by another officer who is already looking after the Special Branch unit.

The most operative branch of the Special Cell — the New Delhi Range (Lodhi Colony) — which is instrumental in countering terror-related activities across the country, has also been facing a shortage of senior officers. Two ACP-ranked officers were recently sent on deputation to the central intelligence unit of the central government. Both officers had been posted with the Special Cell for several years and had located several terrorists and criminals.

Seven other policemen, including an inspector and two sub-inspectors, have also been sent to central intelligence units. These officers used to work under the ACPs and were believed to be experts in crackdown of terror-related operations. In the same range, the DCP has also been transferred to the Second Batallion of Delhi Police but has not been relieved yet.

Sources said the DCP’s transfer, and deputation of a chunk of two teams of ACPs, has thrown the unit out of gear as no major operation has been conducted in the past few months. Once, the range used to be headed by two DCP-level officers.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express that the post of JCP will be filled soon after the model code of conduct ends. But he refused to comment on the transfer and postings of other officers. The special cell had been witnessing losses with the tragic deaths of its efficient officers in the past few years. In 2015, an ACP of special cell was found dead in his Noida house. In 2013, nother officer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Gurgaon. In 2015, nine officers, including an inspector-rank officer, were transferred following allegations of a fake encounter at a Delhi hotel.

Delhi Police Spokesperson Dependra Pathak told The Indian Express that the Special Cell will always remain their top priority. “The DCPs are very much there and the officers under transfer have not been relieved. The Joint CP has just retired. Shortly, a suitable replacement will be found,” he said, adding, “Adequate care is being taken so that professional efficiency is maintained.”

