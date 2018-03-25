She wanted to become a police officer so she could curb molestation: Family of 17-year-old girl who committed suicide

The boy, the family said, had been pestering her to marry him for the last year. (Representationl Image) The boy, the family said, had been pestering her to marry him for the last year. (Representationl Image)

Every morning, the 17-year-old girl would wake up early to ensure she does not disrupt her daily running schedule. She knew she had to “develop stamina” to get herself enrolled in the Delhi Police force. On Saturday afternoon, hours after her body was found hanging at her house in Alipur, her mother said, “She would go for a run every morning, without fail. She wanted to become a police officer and had taken an oath not to take bribes from criminals and to stop incidents of molestation.”

As the girl would take her morning laps, a second runner would allegedly tail her. Her family claimed that it was the 20-year-old accused. The boy, the family said, had been pestering her to marry him for the last year.

The accused’s mother, however, said, “My son wanted to get into athletics. Should he have stopped his morning exercises just because the girl made such baseless allegations? He was in his third year and his entire career will be ruined because of this case… He was building his career and had no time for romance.”

Maintaining that it was not a “baseless allegation”, the girl’s family claimed that they had filed a complaint regarding the issue at Alipur police station last year and that the police had resolved the issue between the two parties. However, staff at Alipur police station said there had not got any such complaint, but are looking into the allegations.

The girl’s family also claimed that posing as an athletics officer, the accused had promised her a job with the Delhi Police. “My daughter refused to involve police after the initial complaint, since she thought it might jeopardise her chances of getting a job with them,” the mother claimed.

With the accused allegedly on the run, the girl’s mother rued that her daughter never got to achieve her dreams. “We are uneducated. I have two sons, aged 15 and 13. Earlier, two sons died during childbirth before she was born… She was going to take her board exam on April 2,” the mother said.

