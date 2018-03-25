Delhi: AAP takes water protest to Haryana Bhavan

AAP claimed that exploiting its position as an upper-riparian state, Haryana was effectively choking the capital’s water supply, with its impact being felt most in south and central Delhi. (Express Photo Oinam Anand/used for representation) AAP claimed that exploiting its position as an upper-riparian state, Haryana was effectively choking the capital’s water supply, with its impact being felt most in south and central Delhi. (Express Photo Oinam Anand/used for representation)

GATHERING OUTSIDE the Haryana Bhavan in Delhi on Saturday, AAP MLAs staged a protest over alleged non-sharing of water. The party claimed that exploiting its position as an upper-riparian state, Haryana was effectively choking the capital’s water supply, with its impact being felt most in south and central Delhi.

The protest comes a day after the Delhi government moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Haryana government to ensure that they ensure a daily supply of 450 cusecs of potable water.

In its plea submitted before the top court, the Delhi Jal Board has said that it was seeking “most urgent interim directions” for the “supply of water at Wazirabad Reservoir (450 cusecs) for drinking water for Delhi”. The plea states, “Delhi is in the midst of an acute water shortage owing to stopping of supply of water by Haryana from the river Yamuna, which is meant for drinking purposes in Delhi.” It also alleges that Haryana is taking “undue advantage of being an upper riparian state”.

AAP MLA Alka Lamba said, “Delhi’s problem is acute. There has already been a murder over the water crisis. The Haryana government is completely ignoring the SC orders. The common people will suffer the most as a result.”

AAP MLA from Gandhi Nagar Anil Bajpai alleged, “Not only is Haryana not giving Delhi its due, the water quality is extremely bad and is often contaminated. As a result, ammonia levels in water are very high and this is leading to health issues.”

