Delhi: 8 held for ‘assaulting’ police personnel

Eight persons from Bhoapur village in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area were arrested for allegedly beating up four Delhi Police personnel, who had come to the area to conduct a raid, Ghaziabad Police said. The incident took place on Thursday evening when the team came to the village to conduct a raid on illegal trade of intoxicants.

Pradeep Tripathi, SHO, Indirapuram police station, said, “Some police personnel were in plain clothes while those in uniform were behind them. Locals from the area allegedly verbally abused them and roughed them up. The team had come to the area in a case which involved the trade and use of a substance — some kind of an intoxicant found in tyres.”

He added that an FIR against 11 persons — two yet to be identified — has been registered at Indirapuram police station. “Eight accused persons have been arrested. The others will be nabbed soon,” Tripathi said.

A senior Delhi police officer said the team went to crack down on drug suppliers and were “manhandled”. He added that their injuries were minor. On why the team did not inform local police before the raid, he said, “There was some confusion over jurisdiction. We are looking into the matter.”

