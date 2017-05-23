Delhi: 2-day safety inspection of Metro Heritage Line begins

The Delhi Metro Monday began a two-day safety inspection of the 5.17-km-long section covering three stations — Delhi Gate, Jama Masjid and Red Fort. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is expecting a safety clearance following the inspection, after which it will be able to throw open the Heritage Line to the public, after a delay of over a year.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said, “The line is likely to be thrown open this week, provided no major issues are red-flagged during the safety inspection.” The new stretch, which is an extension of the Violet Line, which currently operates between Faridabad and ITO, is expected to cut down commuter load at Chandni Chowk and Chawri Bazar stations on the Yellow Line.

The DMRC approached the commission for railway safety for the inspection of the Heritage Line in March. The DMRC also submitted papers to the Independent Safety Assessor for safety certification of signalling systems of the section, where trial runs of trains had begun last August.

