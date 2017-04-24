Defence Colony, Kotla Mubarakpur: 2 sides of same poll

It was a tale of two neighbourhoods separated by much more than the road dividing them. On Sunday, even as barred gates and empty streets spelled out voter apathy at Defence Colony, adjacent Kotla Mubarakpur saw voters queuing up on roads littered with trash, complaining of age-old issues — lack of water, sanitation and unauthorised construction.

Complaining of the heat as they stood in a queue to cast their votes, many residents of Kotla Mubarakpur said their neighbours at Defence Colony suffered from a far simpler malady — apathy. “We live right next to them. At times, they come here to buy vegetables because its cheaper here and the mandi is right here too. But think about it, what do they care? If their roads aren’t cleaned or if their water supply is interrupted, they will simply make one call and a babu will come running,” said Sarita Devi, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur.

In 2012, a year that had seen the highest polling in MCD polls in 15 years, the Congress had won the Kasturba Nagar ward — where Defence Colony lies. Like then, the three parties in the fray have campaigned little here, and instead focused their energies on less affluent areas within the ward, residents explained. As one Congress leader said, “What’s the point? Most don’t even know what the MCD does. The others don’t care enough to vote.”

But some in Defence Colony said the relative disinterest of political parties was, in fact, furthering the apathy. Shyampal Singh, a retired government official, said, “These elections, no one has any excuse. It is the most publicised MCD elections I have ever seen. But political parties should interact more with the people here.”

There were no such problems, however, across the road at Kotla. Campaigning in the past few weeks had been fierce and ceaseless. At the SC-reserved ward, the primary candidates in the fray are Bhagat Singh (BSP), Krishan Kohli (AAP), Brij Pal (INC) and Vinod Kumar (BJP). “Every single party here has been campaigning intensely. The BJP has been saying that people should vote for them so that they can improve the area like the rest of the country. The other parties have also focused on these issues. But we aren’t too hopeful,” said Parvesh Rana, a vegetable-seller.

Meanwhile at the Kasturba Nagar ward, residents said the poll was likely to be a three-way fight between Sushma Sikka of INC, Seema Malik of the BJP and Avneet Arora of AAP. “This has always been a traditional BJP neighbourhood, but had voted for AAP. But even though there was so much expectation, they have delivered little — especially on the sanitation and health front,” said Nandini Gera, a resident.

