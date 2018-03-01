‘Deep nexus’ between officers, ration mafia: Arvind Kejriwal

Attacking Delhi government’s bureaucrats, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that some officers were in a “deep nexus” with ration mafia, while his deputy Manish Sisodia wondered why Lt Governor Anil Baijal was “protecting” black marketeers. The accusations came after the AAP government postponed a cabinet meeting, where, Sisodia said, Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash “failed” to bring a note on its ambitious doorstep delivery of ration proposal.
Both Kejriwal and Sisodia’s remarks came at a time when the AAP dispensation and the bureaucrats have been at loggerheads since the alleged assault on Prakash by some Aam Aadmi Party MLAs at the chief minister’s residence on February 19. “Nexus betn some bureaucrats n ration mafia is v deep. Many politicians from opposition parties are beneficiaries thro these bureaucrats. Thats the reason for stiff resistance to doorstep delivery of rations (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.
He, however, said his government was committed to “root out corruption” in the public distribution system and implement doorstep delivery of rations despite resistance from bureaucracy and opposition parties. Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia, flanked by Food & Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain, demanded a probe into the alleged nexus between officers and ration mafia.
Miffed at the chief secretary, Sisodia said Prakash was asked to bring a proposal to the cabinet meeting on February 27, but he did not do so and he again “failed” to bring the same to today’s cabinet meeting as well. He alleged that senior officers were trying to stop the government’s efforts to introduce doorstep delivery of ration and questioned why Prakash has sent the food commissioner on leave despite the fact that people were facing problems.
“The LG had told us that no senior rank officer will go on leave without permission from the concerned minister and the chief minister, but the chief secretary has sent food commissioner on leave, which indicates some officers are working under the pressure of ration mafia. “I ask the LG why he wants to protect ration mafia in Delhi. We know that previous Congress government had supported ration mafia and senior BJP leaders have also many ration shops…” he said.
Sisodia said Chief Minister Kejriwal has directed Prakash to come out with a note on the doorstep delivery of ration to the next cabinet meeting on March 6. He said the AAP government is committed to introduce the doorstep deliver of ration.
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App
Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya
- Mar 1, 2018 at 10:28 pmThese officers need to be punished in public. Court will ultimately reserve its order. Otherwise judges are fearing they should not meet the fate of JUSTICE LOYA.....Reply
- Mar 1, 2018 at 10:24 pmDear Sri Sisodia, You cannot take refuge behind the fact that your juniors (here, the bureaucrats- the Chief Secretary to be precise) did not or could not prepare the note. Its your commitment to the people, your idea. Take a pen and paper and start writing the note- instead of writing letters to the LG and taking time to release it to the press. If you dont have time, hire a professional (yours faithfully also is available) to write the note. In case you have problems in paying his fees, ask him to send bills for supplying samosa over 7/ 15 day period. I am sure the fees would be less than a Lakh of rupees. A 2nd suggestion is: use the services of an ex bureaucrat. He will know how a cabinet note is prepared. After all, your Sri Kejriwal is an ex bureaucrat. And from his tweets it would seem he can present it well after all it is his idea. You as an ex journalist can also assist him. It should not be a matter of ego. You do get paid by the Delhi govt, no? So, do some work, no?Reply
- Mar 1, 2018 at 10:12 pmKejru is back in the 'sab mile hue hain jee' mode 😜Reply
- Mar 1, 2018 at 10:07 pmThe whole country is a failed state goonda republic. Only a french revolution will do the .Enough is enoughReply
- Mar 1, 2018 at 9:28 pmCheap tactics of officers to continuously work against the welfare of the people.Reply
- Load More Comments