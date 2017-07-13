DCW chief Swati Maliwal pushes for action against ‘illegal’ liquor vend

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File) DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File)

Scores of women on Thursday attended a public meeting organised by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) in Karawal Nagar in Delhi and demanded removal of a liquor vend which was allegedly functioning in violation of the law. The women also raised other issues including domestic violence, non-functional street lights, unavailability of drinking water in the area.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal, who attended the meeting, assured them of taking up their issues with the authorities concerned. Over a hundred women gave in writing to the Commission their grievances against the local liquor shop which they alleged was causing severe inconvenience and harassment to the them.

According to law, no liquor vend should be situated within 100 metres of hospitals, school and temple. The liquor vend, when checked by Maliwal, was found to be existing in violation of rules. She also issued a notice to the Excise Department drawing their attention to the violation. The Mahila Panchayat was organised in collaboration with the NGO Nobel Cause Foundation.

