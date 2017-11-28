Court seeks response from Tihar authorities on Bawana’s plea

Neeraj Bawana Neeraj Bawana

A Delhi court today sought a response from Tihar Jail authorities on a petition filed by imprisoned gangster Neeraj Bawana, seeking to be removed from the solitary confinement in the prison.

In the plea filed before the court, the accused claimed that he was being kept under inhuman conditions in the prison and that his fundamental rights were being violated.

“The jail authorities have segregated the accused in solitary confinement since the past two weeks and he is deprived of basic necessities like books, which are available to others,” the application, moved by advocate M S Khan, said.

Khan also claimed that the fundamental rights of the accused were being violated by the jail authorities. A Delhi court had last year acquitted Bawana of the charge of trying to kill a policemen in a 2015 shootout but held him guilty of possessing arms illegally.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell had earlier chargesheeted Bawana and nine others, including ex-MLA Rambeer Shokeen, for allegedly running an organised crime syndicate in the Delhi-NCR region.

The police had also chargesheeted Bawana’s elder brother Pankaj Sehrawat and other arrested members of the syndicate for alleged offences punishable under the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

