Constable dies after being hit by truck

Police said Yasbir was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Representational Image) Police said Yasbir was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Representational Image)

A Delhi Police constable died after he was hit by a truck in outer Delhi’s Alipur on Thursday. Police said the truck driver has been arrested and his vehicle impounded.

According to police, the constable has been identified as Yasbir Yadav, a resident of Bilan village in Sonipat, Haryana. The incident took place on Thursday night near Splash Water Park in Alipur. Police said Yasbir was managing traffic near Palla mod, along with several other traffic policemen, when he was hit by the truck.

“He used to manage the Narela Circle with a team. On Thursday night, he spotted a truck plying on the service lane and gestured at the driver to stop,” a police officer said.

Assuming that the driver would slow down, the constable approached the truck. However, the truck picked up speed and hit him, the officer said. Police said Yasbir was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App