Consider oral contraceptives to check pigeon population: Delhi HC

Observing that the pigeon population has increased in the national capital over the years, the Delhi High Court on Monday suggested oral contraceptives for their birth control. “In England, the authorities use oral contraceptives for pigeons’ birth control. Why don’t we use the same here as their population has increased manifold,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar observed.

The bench further observed that “they (pigeons) are seen everywhere nowadays”. It also suggested to “mix the oral contraceptives in the food served to the pigeons”. The observations came while the bench was hearing a PIL by a resident of Tekhand Village in south Delhi, over the increasing number of dogs in the capital.

The petitioner has opposed the setting up of a veterinary hospital there on the grounds that a bigger and better facility exists in Tughlakabad village. The bench asked the corporations to inform it on the manner in which they identify dogs for sterilisation.

A panel of lawyers, appointed by the court to inspect the sterilisation centres, informed it about the pathetic conditions and lack of facilities at the centres. Taking note of this, the bench also expressed displeasure over the poor state of dog sterilisation centres run by civic corporations in the city, and ordered the directors of veterinary services of the three corporations to be present before the court on April 25.

Delhi government’s additional standing counsel Naushad Ahmed Khan, who headed the inspection team, told the bench that the centres have no facility to dispose animal carcasses and surgical waste. Another matter of concern was lack of cleanliness at the centres, Khan told the court.

At one of the five centres inspected by the team, Khan said, they found that surgeries, including sterilisation, were done in the kitchen, which was being used as an operation theatre.

