Conflicting claims on mohalla clinics after LG Anil Baijal meets Delhi Cabinet

Delhi LG Anil Baijal (File photo) Delhi LG Anil Baijal (File photo)

Following a six-hour standoff that saw 43 AAP MLAs refusing to budge from Raj Niwas until the mohalla clinic project was cleared, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and members of his cabinet Thursday to resolve the impasse.

The “resolution” though remained unclear. While AAP maintained that they were promised the file would be cleared on Tuesday, the L-G said the decision would be taken “with sufficient safeguards” and did not specify a timeline. The meeting, which took place at 5 pm, was attended by CM Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary MM Kutty and officials from the departments of Finance, Vigilance and Health.

After the meeting, Sisodia said, “The Honourable L-G has assured us that the mohalla clinic files would be cleared by Tuesday. If he has any queries, he will call us for clarification.” He was echoed by party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, who led the meeting on Wednesday. “The L-G said he was keen on ensuring that the people of Delhi get primary healthcare, and wanted to support us,” he said.

While assuring “support for the primary healthcare initiative”, the L-G made no mention of a specific date.

In a statement, Baijal said, “Decision on mohalla clinics will be taken with sufficient safeguards to ensure delivery of quality healthcare to residents in a transparent and sustainable manner.”

Reiterating that he had always “extended his support to any initiative that strengthens the healthcare delivery system to the residents of Delhi”, he said that “while implementing such a vital project, it is of extreme importance that all issues be addressed to ensure that the programme delivers its goals in an optimum and transparent manner, and programme design becomes more robust”.

