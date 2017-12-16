Conduct activities for pollution awareness: Delhi govt to schools

“Schools must sensitise students and staff members about various kinds of pollution with special focus on reasons contributing to rise in air pollution and has negative and serious impact on health for all especially children and elderly people,” a communication sent to principals said. (AP/File) “Schools must sensitise students and staff members about various kinds of pollution with special focus on reasons contributing to rise in air pollution and has negative and serious impact on health for all especially children and elderly people,” a communication sent to principals said. (AP/File)

Delhi government has directed schools in the national capital to spread awareness among students about air pollution by conducting special assemblies and inviting experts from technical organisations and civil society.

The directive comes against the backdrop of increased concerns about air pollution in the city which had touched alarming levels last month prompting suspension of classes for a week in schools while outdoor activities were restricted as a precautionary measure.

“Schools must sensitise students and staff members about various kinds of pollution with special focus on reasons contributing to rise in air pollution and has negative and serious impact on health for all especially children and elderly people,” a communication sent to principals said.

“Therefore, it is important that children are considered ‘Ambassadors of change’ and provided regular awareness. Whenever possible, according to the academic calendar, special assemblies dedicated to issues of pollution may be organised in all schools by staff and by inviting experts from technical organizations and civil society,” it added.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) had issued several directives to schools following an advisory from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) which recommended various measures as part of the Graded Response Plan for dealing with the pollution situation.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App