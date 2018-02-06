  • Associate Sponsor
Generally cloudy Tuesday morning in Delhi

"The sky will be generally cloudy towards the afternoon and evening," an India Meteorological Department official said.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published: February 6, 2018 12:09 pm
delhi weather, delhi weather today, foggy morning, temperature in delhi, meteorological department, met office, delgi fog Visibility stood at 800 metres at 8.30 a.m. while the humidity was 75 per cent. (Representational Image)
It was a generally cloudy morning with shallow fog here on Tuesday and the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasons’s average, the weather office said. “The sky will be generally cloudy towards the afternoon and evening,” an India Meteorological Department official said.

Visibility stood at 800 metres at 8.30 a.m. while the humidity was 75 per cent. At least 22 trains were cancelled, 17 delayed due to fog in some parts of northern India, according to northern railways, reports IANS.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius. Monday’s maximum temperature settled at 22 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

