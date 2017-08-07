Cleaning Lajpat Nagar sewer, 3 labourers die of ‘suffocation’

At the spot in Lajpat Nagar, on Sunday. Gajendra Yadav At the spot in Lajpat Nagar, on Sunday. Gajendra Yadav

Twenty days after four labourers died, allegedly after inhaling “toxic fumes” in a water harvesting pit in Ghitorni, three labourers died in a similar manner in Lajpat Nagar on Sunday afternoon. The incident, in which the fourth victim is recuperating, took place around 12.45 pm near Lajpat Nagar roundabout at Jal Vihar Road, police said. When one of the four labourers went inside the Delhi Jal Board sewer line to clean it and did not respond to calls by the others, they jumped in and fell prey to toxic fumes, sources said.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Joginder, 32, and Annu, 28. The other victim, learnt to be 25 years old, is yet to be identified, police said. All three were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where they were declared brought dead, police said. DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said they received a PCR call regarding the incident around 1pm. “On reaching the spot, our team found some workers were cleaning a sewer line opposite the MCD office near Kabir Ram Mandir. When they entered the sewer line, they were exposed to obnoxious gases and suffocated.”

Baaniya told The Indian Express that they are looking into the role of the contractor entrusted with the work. “The labourers were sent inside without any masks and a case will be made against the contractor. Based on the statement of the fourth labourer, who is out of danger, we have registered a case under IPC Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder). Investigation is underway,” he said.

Ram Prasad, a rickshaw puller and an eyewitness, said he had come to the spot to have tea from a nearby stall when he suddenly noticed a group of men circling the area. “A man was lying half-immersed inside the sewer line. He was not responding to the people who were calling out to him. One of the other labourers hurriedly went inside. But he too met with the same fate, and he stopped moving,” he said.

Seeing that, Prasad said, another labourer jumped in, despite people around asking him not to. He too fell unconscious almost immediately, Prasad said. “The fourth labourer was sent in with a rope tied around his waist. When his body started shaking, he was pulled out,” he said. Police said the two identified victims are residents of Khichripur in east Delhi. Their families could not be contacted.

