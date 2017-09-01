From Bahadur Shah Zafar’s 1858 trial to Tihar records: Dusty archives to go digital

(Right) A copy of the 1858 trial of poet-king Bahadur Shah Zafar. Amit Mehra (Right) A copy of the 1858 trial of poet-king Bahadur Shah Zafar. Amit Mehra

There are only two copies of the 1858 trial of poet-king Bahadur Shah Zafar, which lasted 41 days and spans over 500-plus pages — one at India Office Library, London, and the other is neatly boxed at Department of Archives in Delhi. This is about to change with the Delhi government digitising nearly two-centuries worth of history, with the government claiming this to be the “first-of -its-kind exercise in Asia”.

On Thursday morning, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated “Digitisation and Micro-filming of Archival Records of Delhi Archives” at the Delhi Secretariat. The “four-crore records to be digitised over the next 30 months” include farmans issued by Mughal emperor Shah Alam II in the early 19th century, revenue records dating back to 1869, documents written in Urdu about Delhi of 1803, private manuscripts in Awadhi and Braj, as well as Tihar Jail records from 1948 to 1973.

Apart from these documents, there are photos dating back to 1912-1929, when the Rashtrapati Bhavan was being constructed — from workers building the south block tower wing to the site of the viceroy’s court. “Apart from the fascinating pieces of history which will be digitised, there are also property registration records from 1870-1990… The digitisation will make these records more accessible to people, hence cutting down the legwork,” says Sanjay Garg, Archivist, Department of Archives, Delhi.

Spread across two floors of the department’s office in Qutab Institutional Area are 12 brand-new high-tech scanners from Germany and a team of 14 that has begun work with a mask around their mouth and white gloves. “Most documents are so brittle that we can’t even turn the pages. They are so dusty, which is why we need the gloves and the mask. We plan to upload the first document in 45 days,” says Ravi Chandran, Vice-President, Concept and Design department, for this project. He is training a young team of scanners, between 17 and 21 years.

The process begins on the first floor, with the department’s research team having archived all the documents, photos and maps available on Delhi. The files then reach the scanners and after that, the research team goes through them again before finally uploading them, assistant archivist Aarti Gupta said. “Once the data is posted online, it will be available to the public for reading, and for downloading too at a cost,” said Sisodia, who plans to take this to schools as well.

A lot of the work is in Urdu, Persian and Awadhi, which has not yet been translated. “When uploaded online, we will put up a summary of the text… There are no translators with the department, as our job is merely archiving it,” Garg said.

Historian Sohail Hashmi hailed this as a “good move by the Delhi government”, adding, “Most of these manuscripts and records are so brittle that they are inaccessible to researchers. Constant touching has damaged them… Digistisation is the way forward, it will be very helpful in the future.”

