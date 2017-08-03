Child’s death: Autopsy report points to head injury

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A day after 10-year-old Arman Sehgal died, allegedly after falling down at G D Goenka Public School in Ghaziabad, his post-mortem report maintained that the cause of death was head injuries, police said. “No arrest has been made so far. We are looking at CCTV footage from the school premises and trying to ascertain the sequence of events,” said Akash Tomar, SP City, Ghaziabad.

A student of Class IV, Arman had been dropped off at the school in Shakti Khand III area by his father around 7.30 am on Tuesday. He was supposed to take an English test. Arman kept his school bag in the classroom, 4D, which is on the second floor. While he was rushing to the other classroom, where the test was scheduled to be held, he allegedly slipped and fell.

He was rushed to Shanti Gopal Hospital, where he was declared dead. According to Sehgal’s parents, their son died due to negligence of the school. The school called the incident “extremely unfortunate”, while maintaining that they will “cooperate with the family and police”.

