Chhattarpur encounter: Kin refuse to identify body, Rajesh Bharti autopsy delayed

Two days after four alleged criminals, including one of Delhi’s most wanted men, Rajesh Bharti, were killed in an encounter, police said the post-mortem examination could not be conducted as Bharti’s brother refused to identify his body.

Police sources said his brother cited a threat from Bharti’s aides. As per procedure, the body has to be identified before an autopsy. Police sources said the autopsy was to be conducted on Bharti, his aide Sandeep Vidrohi, Umesh and Viresh Rana at AIIMS Monday.

“Bharti’s younger brother refused to identify the body, citing threats from his associates. We have now approached the sarpanch of his village and his uncle. The autopsy may be conducted on Tuesday by a board led by three senior AIIMS doctors,” said a senior police officer.

Bharti’s lawyer Ishan Kaushik claimed, “When he was 13, he was sent to a juvenile home for allegedly killing his father at his mother’s behest. But he was framed by an uncle, who later killed his mother. Now, only his brother and another uncle are left to identify his body.”

