Change of mindset a must for clean India, says Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

“People from all walks of life must be sensitised about their lifestyle, health and dignity to make it a mass movement,” said Puri. (File) “People from all walks of life must be sensitised about their lifestyle, health and dignity to make it a mass movement,” said Puri. (File)

SPEAKING at the Swachhta-hi-Sewa Pakhwada organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Sunday, Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stressed on the need for “every member of the society”, and not just sanitation workers, to keep cities clean.

“Under the Swachh Bharat mission, a lot of toilets had been constructed across the country, but most importantly it was the need of the hour to change the mindset and behaviour of the people at large towards the use of toilets in one’s daily life. People from all walks of life must be sensitised about their lifestyle, health and dignity to make it a mass movement,” said Puri.

Government officials said Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 put the onus of segregating waste at source on the citizens but it is still far from the norm in the capital.

Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, Urban Affairs, said that “all possible help will be provided by the NDMC to Market Traders’ Associations, NGOs and locals to make the city a zero waste zone,” said the NDMC in a statement.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App