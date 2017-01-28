Centre may cancel loan to EDMC

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has been pulled up over the delay in execution of a multi-storey office complex project under its jurisdiction. After a meeting Friday, the Urban Development Ministry directed the NCR Planning Board (NCRPB) to review the loan extended to the civic body for the project.

Urban Development Secretary Rajiv Gauba, who chaired the NCRPB meeting, also indicated that the first installment of Rs 20 crore for the Rs 100 crore Karkardooma project “could be cancelled” in case of an adverse review. Taking a serious view of delay in execution of projects, Gauba said that “further sanction of loan support would be based on progress on projects that have been extended such support in the past”.

Civic officials told The Indian Express that the delay in the multi-storey office project has been caused by a lack of response to the first tender document, floated in December 2012. “A second document is being prepared and we will put that to invite responses soon,” a senior official said. The meeting also declined to consider a loan of Rs 270 crore sought by the Haryana Metro Rail Transport Corporation for extension of Metro link from Mundka to Bahadurgarh.