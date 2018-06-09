CCTV confirms toddler killed by 11-year-old: Cops

Nearly two days after the body of a missing two-year-old girl was found near a temple in Greater Noida West, an 11-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly choking her to death. Police identified the minor based on CCTV footage from the locality.

“Footage showed the boy walking with the girl at 8.17 pm. When we spoke to the boy, he denied his involvement. We showed him the footage and he said the person in the video was not him. But his face was clearly visible and he later admitted to the crime. He had taken the girl to the fields where she had started crying, after which he throttled her. The boy was produced before a court and sent to a juvenile home,” said Akhilesh Tripathi, SHO, Bisrakh police station.

Around 8 pm Monday, there had been a power cut in Bisrakh police station area. Police said the two-year-old was playing near her house at the time. When electricity supply was restored half-an-hour later, the girl was nowhere to be seen.

